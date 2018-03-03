Mahindra Two wheeler, the motorcycle brand of Mahindra and Mahindra is gearing up to launch a new low-cost model of its adventure-tourer Mojo in India. Rumored to be called Mojo UT300, Mahindra has kick-started a teaser campaign for the upcoming model.

Although the teasers of Mahindra UT300 do not specify the launch date of the model, it does indicate the imminent launch. Mahindra has been testing the more affordable version of the Mojo on the Indian roads for quite some time now.

The new version of Mahindra's quarter-liter motorcycle Mojo will miss out on some of the features to keep it in the affordable bracket. The current Mojo in the market is sold at Rs 1.74 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi). The new version, when launched is likely to be priced at around Rs 1.5 lakh (ex-showroom).

From the images that we have come across so far, the new Mahindra Mojo UT300 is not different in its styling and design from the original Mojo. However, it does skip some of the features of the Mojo. The major changes include the addition of MRF tires instead of Pirelli Rosso Diablo tires in the high-end model and the upside-down forks have also made way for conventional telescopic forks. In the new avatar, the Mojo features single exhaust on the right side while the dual exhaust will now be offered only in the top-end variant.

There is no change in the engine of the Mojo. Mahindra Mojo is currently powered by a 292cc single-cylinder liquid-cooled engine, which can churn out 27bhp at 8,000rpm and 30Nm torque at 5,500rpm, and is likely to power the upcoming variant as well. It competes against the likes of Kawasaki Ninja 300R, Honda CBR 250R/300R and KTM Duke Twins in India.

Like the Mojo, the new UT300 variant is also expected to go on sale through the exclusive Mojo dealership of the company. Some of the dealerships of the company have unofficially opened the bookings for the new model.

Image: BikeWale