Mahindra's small SUV — the KUV100 — is getting facelift in India. To be launched in the country on Tuesday, October 10, the new KUV100 facelift called the KUV100 NXT is expected to come with a slew of goodies to make it a better competitor in its segment.

The KUV100 was the first offering of Mahindra in the sub-compact segment, and Mahindra is trying hard to get it right.

The facelifts in the new KUV100 are not just cosmetic updates. Mahindra seems to have added an element of newness to it with features like a 7-inch touchscreen infotainment system.

The KUV100 NXT has already started arriving at showrooms of the company, and spy images of the model from the dealerships have been doing the rounds.

From what we have seen so far, the KUV100 NXT gets restyled front and rear bumpers with faux skid plates on the front and the back, a new front grille with chrome-touched vertical slats and fog lamp enclosure.

The kitted-up version of the KUV100 also has cladding around the body, including the wheel arches, trapezoidal black element and there are also new headlamp and taillamp inserts.

Inside the cabin, the KUV00 NXT is expected to include a 7-inch touchscreen infotainment system with GPS navigation using maps from MapmyIndia, remote tailgate locking/unlocking, rear parking sensors and new MID with readouts for gearshifts and drive modes.

There have been reports that the KUV100 NXT now measures 3,700mm in length as opposed to the 3,675mm of the KUV100.

Under the hood, Mahindra's mFalcon engines continue to power the KUV100 facelift. However, the the mills could be re-tuned for better fuel economy figures.

The petrol 1.2-litre mFalcon G80 engine is tuned to churn out 82bhp and 114Nm, while the 1.2-litre mFalcon D75 diesel engine can develop 77bhp and a peak torque of 190Nm.

Mahindra is also expected to make changes in the KUV100 variant line-up. With the new features, the KUV100 NXT will get a price tag higher than the current version.

We will keep you informed on all that and more as the KUV100 NXT gets launched. Stay tuned for more updates.