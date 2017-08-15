Superstar Mahesh Babu's forthcoming movie tentatively known as Mahesh25, which is directed by Vamshi Paidipally, was launched in style on August 14, but Prince was not present at the opening ceremony.

Mahesh25 is jointly produced by Ashwini Dutt and Dil Raju under Vyjayanthi Movies and Sri Venkateswara Creations banners respectively. The producers made grand arrangements for its pooja ceremony at Annapurna Studio on Monday. Its opening ceremony was attended by several celebs from the film industry, but hero Mahesh Babu missed the event.

Mahesh Babu was busy shooting for Koratala Siva's Bharath Aney Nenu (also known as BAN/Mahesh24) in Lucknow. Hence, the superstar could not make it to the launch of Mahesh25. DVV Danayya confirmed the news on the Twitter page of his production house DVV Entertainments‏. His tweeted: "#BharathAneyNenu starring Superstar @urstrulyMahesh directed by @sivakoratala is currently being shot in Lucknow at a very good pace."

The boss of DVV Entertainments‏ further wrote: "This schedule is being shot with @prakashraaj, #Posani, #Devraj, #Jeeva, #DevdasKanakala, #RaviShankar, #RamaRaj and #YashpalSharma. This movie also features @Advani_Kiara, #SharathKumar, #Aamani, #Sitara #BAN #Mahesh24 #BharathAneyNenu."

However, Ashwini Dutt's daughters Swapna and Priyanka and Dil Raju's daughter Harshitha performed the pooja at the launch of Mahesh24. Mahesh Babu's son Gowtham was seen clapping the board, while his daughter Sithara switched on the camera. Vamshi Paidipally's daughter Aadhya directed the first shot of the film. Directors K Raghavendra Rao and VV Vinayak handed over the script of the movie to Vamshi Paidipally.

Vamshi Paidipally has written the script for Mahesh25 in collaboration with Hari and Solomon. Devi Sri Prasad will compose the music for the movie, while PS Vinod handles cinematography. Along with Gowtham and Sithara, Mahesh Babu's wife Namratha Shirodkar was also present at the launch of the movie.

Here are the photos of the launch of Mahesh25:

Directed by Vamshi Paidipally #Mahesh25Begins pic.twitter.com/UzDglq8DyC — BARaju (@baraju_SuperHit) August 14, 2017

Superstar Mahesh's Son Gowtham clapped the board while Daughter Sithara switched on the camera. #Mahesh25Begins pic.twitter.com/O9AEyuVnLX — BARaju (@baraju_SuperHit) August 14, 2017

1st shot on God's Photos was Directed by Vamshi Paidipally's Daughter Aadhya. #Mahesh25Begins pic.twitter.com/Lk1tEuDuMj — BARaju (@baraju_SuperHit) August 14, 2017

Aswini Dutt Daughters Swapna Dutt, Priyanka Dutt & Dil Raju Daughter Harshitha performed the Pooja ceremony. #Mahesh25Begins pic.twitter.com/O95GYOk7gr — BARaju (@baraju_SuperHit) August 14, 2017