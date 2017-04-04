Mahesh Kumar Jain has assumed charge as Managing Director & CEO of IDBI Bank with effect from April 3, 2017. Prior to the current assignment, Jain was the Managing Director & Chief Executive Officer of Indian Bank.

Jain had joined Indian Bank as an Executive Director in September 2013 where he handled key portfolios such as Corporate & Retail Credit, SME Credit, Risk Management, Recovery & Legal, Accounts, Technology Management, Banking Operations Department, Business Process Re-engineering and Compliance Department.

Prior to joining Indian Bank, he served as General Manager with Syndicate Bank and handled various portfolios, including Credit, Operations, Investments, Risk Management, etc. He began his banking career with Punjab National Bank.

He was a member of the Steering Committee on Risk Management of IBA and a Member of the IBA working group on Risk Management and implementation of Basel II and III. He was also the Secretary & Coordinator to Basant Seth Committee on Review & Revamp of Internal & Concurrent Audit System in PSBs.

At present, Shri Jain is a member of the NIBM Governing Board, PGDM Executive Council of NIBM, CII National Committee on Banking 2016-17 and CII National Council on Financial Sector Development 2016-17.