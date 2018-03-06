The makers of director Koratala Siva's Bharath Ane Nenu featuring superstar Mahesh Babu and Kiara Advani have released the video featuring the Vision of Bharat on Tuesday evening.

Koratala Siva and Mahesh Babu, who have delivered a blockbuster hit like Srimanthudu, have joined hands for the second time. Ever since the director announced it, their second combo film Bharath Ane Nenu has been creating ripples in the media for all good reasons. Its first look, which was released earlier this year, had created a lot of curiosity about the movie.

What has created the most curiosity about Bharath Ane Nenu is the role played by Mahesh Babu, who appears as the chief minister for the first time in his career. The film is scheduled for grand theatrical release on April 20. The producers will kick-start the promotion of the much-awaited movie on Tuesday.

Apart from traditional methods, the makers have planned to adopt some unique promotion strategies. The first one among them is going to be the launch of the Vision of Bharath. On February 28, Koratala Siva had announced that he is set to release it on March 6. The director tweeted, "The Vision of Bharat on Mar 6th. He's truly responsible and accountable."

The Vision of Bharat on Mar 6th. He's truly responsible and accountable. pic.twitter.com/581ztiJpfG — koratala siva (@sivakoratala) February 28, 2018

DVV Danayya, who is producing Bharath Ane Nenu under his DVV Entertainments, tweeted on Tuesday morning, "We have an update about 'The Vision of Bharat' at 9 AM today! #BharatAneNenu." Later, the producer confirmed that a video would be released on the YouTube channel of his banner at 6 pm.

The Vision of Bharath was released on YouTube at the promised time and Koratala Siva shared the link to the video on his Twitter page and requested his followers to accept it. The director tweeted, "Here it is.. Let's all witness and embrace #TheVisionOfBharat."

Bharath Ane Nenu is touted to be a political thriller film and the film unit is busy wrapping up the shoot of the film. The sources from the team say that they recently shot a thrilling interval scene and Mahesh Babu's punch dialogues and thrilling action sequences will give thigh slapping moments for his fans.

Rama Prabha, R Sarathkumar, Prakash Raj, Devaraj, Aamani, Sithara and Posani Krishna Murali are playing important roles in Bharath Ane Nenu, which boasts Ravi K Chandran and Tirru's camera work. Devi Sri Prasad is composing music for the film and music lovers are desperately waiting to listen to its songs.