Superstar Mahesh Babu is set to lock horns at the box office with stylish star Allu Arjun as their movies Bharat Ane Nenu (BAN) and Naa Peru Surya (NPS) will hit the screens on the same date.

Naa Peru Surya is a patriotic action film, which is written and directed by Vakkantham Vamsi. Allu Arjun and Anu Emmanuel are playing the lead roles, while Arjun Sarja, R Sarathkumar, Vennela Kishore and Boman Irani appear in the supporting cast. The movie is produced by Bunny Vasu, Sirisha and Sridhar Lagadapati under banner Ramalakshmi Cine Creations.

On the other hand, Bharat Ane Nenu is a political thriller written and directed by Koratala Siva and produced by DVV Danayya under his banner DVV Entertainments. Mahesh Babu and Kiara Advani are seen in the lead roles and R Sarathkumar, Prakash Raj, Devaraj, Aamani, Sithara and Posani Krishna Murali and Yashpal Sharma are in supporting cast.

Both the movies are in the production stage, but it was the makers of Naa Peru Surya, who first locked 27 April 2018 as the release date. However, the producers of Bharat Ane Nenu have decided to release it on the same date, which left the Allu Arjun's team redfaced.

Bunny Vasu says that the producers of big films discuss with each other before finalising the release dates of their films, but DVV Danayya announced the date of Bharat Ane Nenu without consulting the team of Naa Peru Surya.

"It hurts me personally because Danayya didn't even call me before making an announcement. We are sticking to the same release date too for our film," Bunny Vasu lamented, as reported by Deccan Chronicle.

"We announced our film's release date at the launch of the film. We knew that there were no film releases scheduled for the summer of 2018; and actually, Danayya's film was supposed to come during Pongal. We didn't want to clash with Ram Charan's film either, so we announced April 27," Vasu added.

Bharat Ane Nenu and Naa Peru Surya are made with whopping budgets. If they clash with each other, both the films are likely to suffer losses at the box office. In fact, it will be a big setback for Mahesh Babu, who has had big two big flops like Brahmotsavam and Spyder. It should be seen whether DVV Danayya will reconsider his decision of release his film on April 27 or not.