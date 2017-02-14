Tollywood superstar Mahesh Babu has become the brand ambassador for Consumer durable giant Lloyd Electric and Engineering Limited. He will join Shruti Hassan and Mohanlal in promoting the brand.

In a statement released to the media, Mahesh Babu said he is honoured to be associaed with Lloyd. "Lloyd has been victorious in all its product categories, due to top-of-the-line features and superb quality. It has already proven itself as most reliable consumer durable brand and so, to be associated with it is indeed an honour," the actor said.

Lloyd Electric is a market leader in the consumer durable segment. Its product portfolio includes state-of-the-art Air Conditioners, LED TVs, Washing Machines, Refrigerators, Air Purifiers, Water Dispensers and Small Home Appliances.

Mr Nipun Singhal, the director of Lloyd Electric & Engineering Limited, said, "Lloyd being a consumer durable giant is already associated with Shruti Hassan, Dr Mohan Lal, Royal Challenger Bangalore (IPL Team), Chennaiyin Football Club (Indian Super League Team), Lloyd BT Golf Pro-AM. Now Mahesh Babu is another added Jewel to our crown. We believe he encapsulates all the qualities that Lloyd stands for, and so this association will enable us to reach out to far more consumers worldwide."

Nipun Singhal added: "Mahesh Babu is inspirational and he ideally portrays a rare blend of talent, class, intelligence and popularity that complements Lloyd's legacy and brand ethos. We are confident with the new media campaign with Mahesh featuring in it, will have a far-reaching impact which will further strengthen our positioning."