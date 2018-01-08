Tollywood superstar Mahesh Babu was on a holiday trip to Oman with his wife Namrata Shirodkar, son Gautam and daughter Sitara, and the entire family had a blast during the tour.

It can't be wrong to say Mahesh Babu is probably the only Telugu actor who knows how to strike a perfect balance between his family and professional life. Every year-end, he makes sure he keeps his professional activities aside and takes his family on a week-long trip to an exotic holiday destination.

The year-end of 2017 was no exception: Mahesh Babu took a long break from the shooting of director Koratala Siva's upcoming film Bharat Ane Nenu (BAN). The superstar took his family on a trip to Oman. Namrata Shirodkar left for the vacation early with Gautam and Sitara, and he joined them later.

Mahesh Babu's family celebrated Christmas with their close friend's family. Later, both families flew to Oman to ring in the New Year together. Namrata Shirodkar shared some photos from the celebrations, which show that the family had a whale of a time.

On her Instagram account, Namrata Shirodkar shared some photos that show Mahesh Babu paragliding with his son Gautam. She wrote: "My super heroes, Paragliders. like father like son... beautiful Oman. Gautam's first paraglide. My little baby's all grown up!! [sic]."

On the work front, Mahesh Babu recently shot a Thums Up Charged ad and released its video before he left on the vacation.

He tweeted: "Here it is... #ThumsUpCharged film that you all have been waiting for! #TakeCharge & watch it now! Enjoy :) @ThumsUpOfficial. [sic]"