Mahesh Babu, Junior NTR, Sai Dharam Tej, Kalyanram Nandamuri, Vishnu Manchu, Kichcha Sudeep, Sushanth, Samantha and Ramajogaiah Sastry wished their female fans on the International Women's Day.
Several Telugu celebs took to Twitter on the International Women's Day and shared photos of their mothers, wives and sisters. They also wished women around the world. Here are some Tollywood celebs wishes and photos:
Junior NTR: True happiness is when we make our women smile. Celebrating the spirit of #WomensDay with the two most important women in my life
Sai Dharam Tej: My source of strength,She taught me to respect women Love you Amma for I am a reflection of you Wishing all women a very happy #womensday
Kalyanram Nandamuri: Celebrating the spirit of womanhood with the most precious women of my life. #WomensDay
Vishnu Manchu: Happy Women's Day to all you beautiful, strong, amazing women out there. #HappyWomensDay
Samantha Ruth Prabhu: Happy women's day my beautiful , strong ,empowered sisters. Thankyou #NagAshwin for this .@VyjayanthiFilms @KeerthyOfficial Looking forward!
Kichcha Sudeepa: Wshn all Women a great day on this wonderful day dedicated specially to u all... Women are th epitome of Strength n Guidance.. HapyWomensDay
Sushanth: Happy Women's Day to all the wonderful ladies out there!
Ramajogaiah Sastry: Happy womans day to all those kindest souls on earth all d 365 days #AmmaSatyamma
Baahubali team: To all the women out there, Happy Women's Day! Thank you for being YOU! #Womensday
#InternationalWomensDay pic.twitter.com/zswCIIKlgK— Mahesh Babu (@urstrulyMahesh) March 8, 2017
True happiness is when we make our women smile. Celebrating the spirit of #WomensDay with the two most important women in my life pic.twitter.com/i2Bvq7KS8X— tarakaram n (@tarak9999) March 8, 2017
My source of strength,She taught me to respect women Love you Amma?? for I am a reflection of you Wishing all women a very happy #womensday pic.twitter.com/YRmgGOTkhV— Sai Dharam Tej (@IamSaiDharamTej) March 8, 2017
Happy women's day my beautiful , strong ,empowered sisters. Thankyou #NagAshwin for this .@VyjayanthiFilms @KeerthyOfficial Looking forward! pic.twitter.com/CjbRvVyYrW— Samantha Ruth Prabhu (@Samanthaprabhu2) March 8, 2017
Happy womans day to all those kindest souls on earth all d 365 days ? #AmmaSatyamma pic.twitter.com/Kc3ffHyPlR— Ramajogaiah Sastry (@ramjowrites) March 8, 2017
Happy Women's Day to all you beautiful, strong, amazing women out there. #HappyWomensDay pic.twitter.com/HF9kepBcdV— Vishnu Manchu (@iVishnuManchu) March 8, 2017
To all the women out there, Happy Women's Day! Thank you for being YOU! #Womensday pic.twitter.com/GnKddnRFvF— Baahubali (@BaahubaliMovie) March 8, 2017
Here we go again..!! #HappyWhatever @MsTakenFashion pic.twitter.com/G3oP9cvk7L— Kriti Sanon (@kritisanon) March 8, 2017
Celebrating the spirit of womanhood with the most precious women of my life. #WomensDay pic.twitter.com/mclt1db8bZ— Kalyanram Nandamuri (@NANDAMURIKALYAN) March 8, 2017