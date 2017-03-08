Mahesh Babu, Junior NTR, Sai Dharam Tej‏, Kalyanram Nandamuri, Vishnu Manchu, Kichcha Sudeep, Sushanth, Samantha and Ramajogaiah Sastry wished their female fans on the International Women's Day.

Several Telugu celebs took to Twitter on the International Women's Day and shared photos of their mothers, wives and sisters. They also wished women around the world. Here are some Tollywood celebs wishes and photos:

Junior NTR: True happiness is when we make our women smile. Celebrating the spirit of #WomensDay with the two most important women in my life

Sai Dharam Tej‏: My source of strength,She taught me to respect women Love you Amma for I am a reflection of you Wishing all women a very happy #womensday

Kalyanram Nandamuri: Celebrating the spirit of womanhood with the most precious women of my life. #WomensDay

Vishnu Manchu: Happy Women's Day to all you beautiful, strong, amazing women out there. #HappyWomensDay

Samantha Ruth Prabhu‏: Happy women's day my beautiful , strong ,empowered sisters. Thankyou #NagAshwin for this .@VyjayanthiFilms @KeerthyOfficial Looking forward!

Kichcha Sudeepa: Wshn all Women a great day on this wonderful day dedicated specially to u all... Women are th epitome of Strength n Guidance.. HapyWomensDay

Sushanth: Happy Women's Day to all the wonderful ladies out there!

Ramajogaiah Sastry: Happy womans day to all those kindest souls on earth all d 365 days #AmmaSatyamma

Baahubali team: To all the women out there, Happy Women's Day! Thank you for being YOU! #Womensday

