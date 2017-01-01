Superstar Mahesh Babu has announced his next three projects, which will be directed by Koratala Siva, Vamshi Paidipally and Trivikram Srinivas. This news is coming as a treat for his fans on the New Year.

The year 2016 was not so great for Mahesh Babu as his most-talked about movie Brahmotsavam bombed at the box office. Ever since its release, speculation has been rife about the director, producers and actresses of his forthcoming movie, but the actor had gone on a silent mode due to the failure of the film and he had kept mum on the rumours about his next projects.

Mahesh Babu had silently gone to shoot for his 23rd movie, which is directed by AR Murugadoss. The superstar recently took a break from the film and left for Switzerland, where he is currently holidaying with his family. On the last day of 2016, he took to his twitter handle to share the news about his upcoming projects.

The superstar says that his 24th movie, which is rumoured to be titled, Bharath Ane Nenu, is directed by Koratala Siva and produced by DVV under his banner DVV Entertainments. His 25th film is directed by Vamshi Paidipally and produced by Dil Raju and Ashwini Dutt under the banner Sri Venkateswara Creations. His 26th movie is directed by Trivikram and produced under the banner Mythri Movie Makers.

The actor tweeted on December 31, 2016: "Some exciting news for all my fans..:) The line up for 2017..!!" Later, he added: "Working wt @sivakoratala/@DVVEnts for #Mahesh24 @directorvamshi/ #DilRaju/ #AshwiniDutt for #Mahesh25 #Trivikram/@MythriOfficial for #Mahesh26."

Meanwhile, Mahesh Babu described that AR Murugadoss-directed film is his dream project. He wrote: "Above all looking forward to the release of #Mahesh23! My dream of working with the supercool director @ARMurugadoss has finally come true! Wishing you a very happy 2017 @ARMurugadoss sir and also to our entire working unit..!! This is easily the most exciting phase in my career:)⁠⁠⁠"