Bollywood filmmaker Vivek Agnihotri, in a series of tweets, called the Maharastra farmers' protest in Mumbai the red terror of CPIM (Communist Party of India (Marxist).

Farmers across Maharashtra started a march from Nasik to Mumbai, protesting against the BJP government's failure to address their problems. The Kisan Long March led by the Communist Party of India (Marxist) saw in attendance over 35,000 farmers. They walked in the scorching heat, wearing a red hat and holding a red flag. This protest has created a lot of buzz in the media.

A day before the farmers entered Mumbai, Vivek Agnihotri took to Twitter to blast CPI-M. In a series of tweets, the filmmaker described the communist party as urban naxals and called their protest red terror. He alleged that the party is targeting labour, students, farmers, labours and feminists, but it is really not interested in solving their problems.

Vivek Agnihotri tweeted, "Red terror is coming to cities. The organisational and communication management all handled by #UrbanNaxals. Front organisations and media handling narrative. Dangerous times ahead leading upto 2019. Ignore it now, repent later."

The filmmaker added, "Next target is labour. Students, farmers, labours, feminists under the organisational support of media managers, intellectuals etc. Who is funding it? They want farmers to keep suffering. How else will they showcase them?"

Vivek Agnihotri further wrote, "#UrbanNaxals details how they want to break India. Their misfits operandi. How they are creating mind-bombs."

CPI-M Maharashtra tweeted that the farmers demand that temple lands and pasture lands be vested in the names of the tillers. Vivek Agnihotri retweeted it and wrote, "No Indian farmer, Hindu or Muslim, can ever demand temple land. Only Red Terror can. This is a fake and manufactured march like fake agitation of JNU."

The Buddha in a Traffic Jam director feels that it is not a protest to fulfill the demands of the farmers, but it is party agenda. He tweeted, "With due respect, any protest under a party's flag has an agenda. And not the real concern for their vote Bank. I wish if they had carried ploughs it would have helped the farmer cause more."

Vivek Agnihotri alleged that CPI-M is using the innocents to build its own nest. He tweeted, "It's not just farmers. A poor person in India is poor irrespective of his profession. Red Terror uses farmers, students, Dalits, tribals to build their own mansions. If Commies and #UrbanNaxals are genuinely interested in farmers let them spend some time in farms first."