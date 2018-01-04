The Maharashtra bandh called by Dalit groups affected not just the daily life of the people, but also the glamour industry. It disrupted shoots of many television shows while others cancelled shoots as a precautionary measure.

Shows like Kundali Bhagya, Aisi Deewangi were affected as protesters started pelting stones and distrupted the shoot. All the cast and crew members, including actors Manit Joura, Shraddha Arya and Anjum Farikh, locked themselves up in their vanity vans and waited for the situation to normalise.

"There is major disruption near Kundali Bhagya sets. Everything is shut and there is stone pelting (happening). None of us are able to shoot and we are locked inside our vanity vans. We just hope the situation gets better soon," actor Manit told PTI.

Shoot of Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya starrer Ye Hai Mohbbatien was also called off. "Shoots of Star Plus shows like Naamkarann, Ikyawann, Rishton Ka Chakravyuh were cancelled while shooting for the show Dil Sambhal Jaa Zara was wrapped early due to the incidents happening in the city," sources from Star Plus channel told PTI.

Many TV celebs took to their social media handles to share how the bandh is uncalled for and is affecting their lives.

This is all so disturbing ! Back to mumbai and have to witness this ? Such a shame #MaharashtraBandh #staysafe pic.twitter.com/LDrIMhbVv9 — Krystle D'souza (@krystledsouza) January 3, 2018 Supreme Court Has Already Said "Bandhs Are Illegal & Unconstitutional Means Of Protest". Why Can't The People Who Call For Bandh Be Put Behind Bars? Who Are They To Instill Fear Among Common People? Will They Pay For Economic Loss Suffered Due To #MaharashtraBandh? ??? — Karishma Tanna (@KARISHMAK_TANNA) January 3, 2018

Protesters also thronged outside the Film City gate. When asked if shooting was affected by the situation, Ashoke Pandit, member of Indian Films and Television Directors' Association (IFTDA), told IANS: "Shootings at Film City, Madh area have been cancelled as the unit members, especially the actors, could not reach the venue due to the situation outside."

The protests took place a day after angry Dalits blocked roads and rails and took out procession in different parts of Maharashtra to protest against violence in Pune which left one youth dead.