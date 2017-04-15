At least eight college students lost their lives after drowning at Wairi Beach in Maharashtra's Sindhudurg district on Saturday.

The students were on a college tour when the incident took place. They were part of a group of 40 students from Maratha Mandal Engineering College in Karnataka's Belgaum district.

