Baahubali 2 actor Prabhas, who is busy shooting for his next film Saaho, is attending the pre-release function of Sharwanand's Mahanubhavudu, which will be live-streamed on YouTube.

Mahanubhavudu is a family entertainer that revolves around the love story of a young man obsessed with cleanliness. Its promos have stirred a lot of expectations about the movie, which is scheduled for worldwide release on September 29. The makers are leaving no stone unturned to make it hat-trick success for hero Sharwanand, who scored back-to-back hits with Express Raja and Shatamanam Bhavati.

On September 21, the bosses of UV Creations, who are bankrolling‏ Mahanubhavudu, announced that they will hold a pre-release event on Sunday evening. They tweeted: "Let's meet at #MahanubhavuduPreRelease on 24th September. #MahanubhavuduOnSep29 #Sharwanand @Mehreenpirzada @vennelakishore @DirectorMaruthi."

UV Creations‏ entered the film industry with the hit Telugu movie Mirchi, starring Prabhas and the production house investing heavily upon Prabhas' next outing Saaho. The Baahubali actor had recently attended the audio launch of Mahanubhavudu. The makers requested the actor to attend its pre-release function also.

Prabhas has agreed to attend at the pre-release function of Mahanubhavudu as the chief guest. Idlebrain Jeevi‏, an observer of the Telugu film industry, tweeted: "After #Baahubali2 #Mahanubhavuduprerelease is the 1st public function #Prabhas is attending. Starts today evening 6pm onwards in Hyderabad."

Along with its cast and crew, a few other celebs from T-Town will grace the pre-release function. This event will be telecast live on Telugu TV channels like Gemini and TV9. Mango Music, which has acquired its music rights, will live-stream this even on its official YouTube Channel.