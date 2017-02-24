The nation is set celebrate Maha Shivaratri 2017 on Friday (February 24) and like most other celebrations, this festival should be accompanied with some traditional songs and bhajans.

The festival of Shivaratri is marked with devotional songs, commonly known as bhajans or aarti. It is a Hindu festival, during which several devotees stay awake whole night, to offer prayers to Lord Shiva and take His blessings.

The devotees also chant mantras while those bhajans and aarti keep up the festive mood. There are some popular singers, who have created a number of devotional songs relating to Lord Shiva.

Maha Shivaratri is one of the biggest Hindu festivals, during which devotees, visit Shiva temples and bathe the Lord with milk and water. However, ardent followers celebrate the whole night, chanting mantras and bhajans.

Consumption of 'bhang' is a common practice during this festival as well. It is an annual event that occurs in every lunar-solar month of the Hindu calendar. Fasting is also a common thing during this festival.

YouTube has a host of Hindi bhajans on Lord Shiva, which the users can either play online or download for free. Here is a compilation of top 5 songs or bhajans that suit your playlist on the night of Maha Shivaratri:

1) Shiv Tandav Stotram by Shankar Mahadevan

2) Shiva Suvarnamala Stuti

3) Shiv Shankar Ko Jisne Pooja by Gulshan Kumar

4) Jaago Jaago Hey Bhole Baba by Hariharan and Anuradha Paudwal

5) Maha Shivaratri Parv Hai Paawan by Anuradha Paudwal