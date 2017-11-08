'Magnificient Mary' has done it again! The star Indian boxer is a five-time Asian champion.

Mary Kom, the 34-year-old mother-of-three, defeated Kim Hyang Mi of Korea Republic in the 48kg women's amateur boxing category to clinch the coveted GOLD medal in the Asian Boxing Championship 2017 in Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam on Wednesday November 8.

?@MangteC 48kg Champion at Asian Women's Championship defeating Hyang Mi Kim(PRK) by unanimous decision. pic.twitter.com/Aa0a1mD1Mw — Olympic Press (@OlympicPressOrg) November 8, 2017

Just like her semifinals bout, the final remained a one-sided 5-0 victory for Mary.

She is already a five-time World champion. The current feather in her cap only builds to her rich legacy.

.@MangteC won her fifth Asian #Boxing Championship #gold medal - first in the 48kg category - by defeating #Korea's Kim Hyang Mi at Ho Chi Minh City in #Vietnam. Many congratulations! The nation is proud of you!! ???? pic.twitter.com/CxjgCxhw5M — SAIMedia (@Media_SAI) November 8, 2017

What a heroic performance & what a comeback! CONGRATS @MangteC for FIFTH Gold in #AsianBoxingChampionships! Keep the tricolor flying high, champion! pic.twitter.com/WDV4FEyKwe — Rajyavardhan Rathore (@Ra_THORe) November 8, 2017

Mary Kom's Asian Boxing Championship gold medal record:

2003 - Hissar

2005 - Kaohsiung

2010 - Astana

2012 - Ulaanbaatar

2017 - Vietnam

Mary had to wait for five years to win her third gold medal in the competition. Coincidentally, she won her fifth gold medal after exactly five years!

No other Indian women boxer has managed to win a gold from the competition in Vietnam this year. Sonia Lather (57kg) lost her bout in the final and had to settle for a silver medal. Full results: