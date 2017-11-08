mary kom
'Magnificient Mary' has done it again! The star Indian boxer is a five-time Asian champion.

Mary Kom, the 34-year-old mother-of-three, defeated Kim Hyang Mi of Korea Republic in the 48kg women's amateur boxing category to clinch the coveted GOLD medal in the Asian Boxing Championship 2017 in Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam on Wednesday November 8.

Just like her semifinals bout, the final remained a one-sided 5-0 victory for Mary.

She is already a five-time World champion. The current feather in her cap only builds to her rich legacy.

Mary Kom's Asian Boxing Championship gold medal record:

  • 2003 - Hissar
  • 2005 - Kaohsiung
  • 2010 - Astana
  • 2012 - Ulaanbaatar
  • 2017 - Vietnam

Mary had to wait for five years to win her third gold medal in the competition. Coincidentally, she won her fifth gold medal after exactly five years! 

No other Indian women boxer has managed to win a gold from the competition in Vietnam this year. Sonia Lather (57kg) lost her bout in the final and had to settle for a silver medal. Full results:

 