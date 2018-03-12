Brace yourselves, fellow Earthlings, we are about to face a massive magnetic storm. The Russian Academy of Sciences has said that the storm will hit Earth on March 18 and will affect the planet's geomagnetic atmosphere.

Magnetic storms generally affect telecommunication systems — upsetting radio communications, causing radar blackouts, and disrupting radio navigation system. However, some also affect humans and other living organisms by changing blood flow, blood pressure, and boosting adrenalin, according to spacedaily.com.

Russian scientists claim, as reported by denofgeek.com, that March 18 magnetic storm may cause headaches, dizziness and sleep disturbances for some people across the globe.

What is this magnetic storm?

Magnetic storms, also known as geomagnetic storms or solar storms, are a temporary disturbance of Earth's magnetosphere [which is the region around a planet where charged particles are affected by its magnetic field] caused when there is an efficient exchange of energy from the solar wind [which is actually a stream of charged particles released from the Sun's corona].

This magnetic storm will be the third one to hit the Earth since 2018.

Other effects of magnetic storms

Auroras, which are sometimes referred as polar light, is a natural display of lights across the sky. It happens when the Earth comes in the way of a solar wind and its charged particles start striking atoms and molecules present in the magnetosphere of the planet, causing them to light up.

European Union's Joint Research Centre (JRC) said powerful solar storms have the capabilities to negatively impact crucial navigation and control systems across the continent's railway network.

"Railway networks could be affected in case of an extreme space weather event due to the direct impact on system components, such as track circuits or electronics, or indirectly via dependencies on power, communications, and progressively on Global Navigation Satellite Systems (GNSS) for timing and positioning," ScienceAlert reported, quoting JRC.