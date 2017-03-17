The Madras high court has threatened to jail a man who claimed to be the son of late Tamil Nadu chief minister Jayalalithaa.

"I can send this man straightaway to jail. I will ask police officers to take him to jail now itself," said an enraged Justice R Mahadevan of Madras high court on Friday.

The man, J Krishnamoorthy, has submitted a petition in the Madras high court, claiming he was born to Jayalalithaa, who died on December 5, 2016 and Telugu actor Shoban Babu, who died in 2008.

Krishnamoorthy has submitted a set of documents including a 'deed of adoption' and sought court's help to be declared as Jayalalithaa's son, thus entitling him to her properties, including the famous Poes Garden residence.

Fearing threats from the family of Jayalalitihaa aide and AIADMK general secretary VK Sasikala, the petitioner has also sought a direction to the director general of police to provide him security.

The matter came up before the judge on Friday even though it had not been accepted for listing.

According to Justice Mahadevan the documents are completely fake. "Even if the documents are placed before an LKG student, he will say that they are fabricated. You attached a photo available in public domain. Do you think anyone can just walk in and initiate PIL proceedings? This man has fabricated the document. Where is the original?" said Mahadevan.

The judge has asked the petitioner to submit the original documents for verification on Saturday to the police commissioner of Chennai.

"They should be placed before the commissioner of police. Let the commissioner verify the genuineness of the documents," the judge said.

While the judge asked the public prosecutor Emilias to verify the originality of the documents, social activist KR Ramaswamy was questioned whether he had seen the original documents.

The petitioner has said that he was born in 1985. In 1986, he was reportedly adopted by the family of Vasanthamani, a housekeeper of former chief minister MG Ramachandran.

Krisnamoorthy claims that the 'deed of adoption' document bore photographs and signatures of Jayalalithaa, Shoban Babu and Vasanthamani, along with Ramachandran's signature who was a 'witness' to the adoption.

Interestingly, the shocked judge pointed out that, during the time the documents were made, Ramachandran was too ill to move.