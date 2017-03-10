Sundeep Kishan has collaborated with Lokesh Kanagaraj for Maanagaram, which hits theatres on Friday, March 10. It is a riveting thriller, in which Regina Cassandra plays the role of a female lead. It has Javed Riaz's music, Selvakumar SK's cinematography and Philomin's editing.

The movie revolves around the lives of four individuals played by Sundeep Kishan, Sri, Regina Cassandra and Charle. The four characters meet at some point, which carries the story forward.

Sri comes to the city in order to find a job in an IT firm. Sundeep will be seen as a man with tough attitude, who goes to any extent to protect his sweetheart played by Regina Cassandra. Charle plays a taxi-driver. They simultaneously land in a difficult situation when they become a part of a kidnapping deal. What follows next is the thrilling part of the story.

The movie boasts of a solid story and detailed characterisations add value to the narration. The actors' too have given their best and flawless writing makes it an engaging film. However, the romantic portion is a drawback. Javed Riaz's background score is top notch, while Philomin's editing is sharp. Cinematography gets full marks.

Below, find that the viewers are saying about Maanagaram:

Ramesh Bala: #Maanagaram [4/5]: Dir #LokeshKanagaraj is a True find for South Cinema.. He will go places.. His writing & direction - Perfect! Must Watch!

#Maanagaram [4/5]: Music Dir #JavedRiaz 's BGM and Editor #Philomin work deserve a Spl mention.. DOP #Selvakumar captures Chennai well..

#Maanagaram [4/5]: @ReginaCassandra has good scope to show various emotions.. She aces it.. #Charlie and #Muniskanth stand out in supporting

#Maanagaram [4/5]: #Sri continues picking up good roles.. Another noteworthy perf by him.. @sundeepkishan dominates his scenes like a Pro..

#Maanagaram [4/5]: A finely made thriller in every aspect.. Follows Hyperlink Screenplay format.. Keeps u hooked from the word go..

Abishek S: Without any change in the meter, #MunidKanth still evoked uncontrollable laughter elements in #Maanagaram.

His character flaw added beauty!