Telangana IT minister KTR aka KT Rama Rao, Allari Naresh, Madhu Shalini and a few other Telugu celebrities have congratulated singer LV Revanth from Hyderabad for winning the Indian Idol 2017 trophy.

Revanth, who was born in Srikakulam on February 10, 1990 and grew up in Visakhapatnam, moved to Hyderabad to pursue a career in playback singing. He started his career with the music talent show, Saptha Swaralu, on ETV. He was also the runner-up in the Super Singer seasons 5 and 7, and was the winner in Super Singer season 8. Revanth's career took off with the support of MM Keeravani, and he has sung around 200 songs for Telugu and Kannada films. He has also won a few awards for his songs.

The grand finale of Indian Idol 2017 witnessed three contestants — Revanth, Khuda Baksh and PVNS Rohit — battle it out to win the title. Revanth lifted the trophy, and was awarded a cash prize of Rs 25 lakh and a Mahindra KUV100 car. His victory was a matter of pride for the Telugu speaking people, who shared his photos and congratulated him for his victory on social media.

Some celebs also congratulated him for the feat. Here are their comments:

KTR: Many Congratulations @LVRevanth on winning Indian Idol Good job Rohit & Khuda Baksh too. All 3 super talented artists with great future

Allari Naresh‏: Congratulations @singerrevanth you've made us proud!Just shows the immense talent we have hidden everywhere across the state. #IndianIdol

Allu Sirish: Congrats to our Telugu abbayi @singerrevanth on winning the Indian Idol. Hope all your dreams & aspirations come true.

Srikanth Meka: Happy to hear that LV Revanth is the winner of Indian Idol 9. Hearty Congratulations and all the best...!

Madhu Shalini: #Revanth is our Indian Idol so so happy... #indianidol @singerrevanth super proud of you

Vennela Kishore: Congratulations Revanth bhai for winning #IndianIdolGrandFinale

Kona Venkat: Congratulations Revanth for winning "The Indian Idol" -2017 and making all of us proud

KK Senthil Kumar: Congratulations @LVRevanth on winning #IndianIdolGrandFinale. Proud moment for Hyderabad.