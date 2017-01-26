Director Raj Kiran's Telugu movie Luckunnodu (Lakkunnodu), featuring Vishnu Manchu and Hansika Motwani in the lead roles, has received mixed reviews from the audience.

Luckunnodu was earlier scheduled to be released on February 3, but the makers advanced the release date to January 26 after Victory Venkatesh's Guru was postponed. The producers have released the movie in cinema halls on Thursday without much promotions.

Luckunnodu is a comedy entertainer, which is also high on romance and action quotient. Besides direction, Raj Kiran has also written the story for the movie, while Diamond Rathna Babu penned dialogues and screenplay.

Vishnu Manchu and Hansika Motwani have put up good performances and the chemistry between the two is one of the highlights of Lakkunnodu. Tannikella Bharani, Prabhas Srinu, Sathyam Rajesh and Vennela Kishore have done justice to their roles and their comedy timing is brilliant, says the audience.

MVV Satyanarayana has produced Luckunnodu under the banner MVV Cinema. Atchu and Lakkaraju's music, PG Vinda's picturisation, Chinna's art direction and dialogues are other major attractions on the technical front, says the audience.

We bring you the film goers' verdict on the film shared on Twitter. Here is the live update of Luckunnodu movie review by audience:

Mahesh23

#Luckunnodu is a good attempt made by @iVishnuManchu . @ihansika is bubbly in her role. Totally a good watch. @HeroManoj1 @LakshmiManchu #Luckunnodu is not everyone's bite of coffee.

Tridev Reddy

#Luckunnodu movie Rating:3.5/5 ,100% entertainment we enjoyed a lot Best movie in 2017 @iVishnuManchu @ihansika @HeroManoj1

Jalapathy Gudelli

#Luckunnodu: The movie is as bland as the hero's catchphrase 'Meow Meow'. Weak plot & dull narration.

Abhinay Ananthu

#Luckunnodu should Test its Luck in Terms of collections.. @iVishnuManchu did a Good Peace of Acting.. @themohanbabu's Step

MegaFan™

@iVishnuManchu #HappyRepublicDay Styling mere anta Gud work @ihansika too lukin diffrnt ATB #Luckunnodu team W8ing for @HeroManoj1's nxt

Venky

#Luckunnodu movie chusina vadu matram kadu, except two or three scenes movie is very very dull with out any interested thing.

Logitsan

#Luckunnodu: #Hansika is Positive Padma. #VennelaKishore has the funny role of a doubting boss. !

Cinema Madness