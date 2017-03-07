A suspected terrorist reportedly fired shots at security forces in the Thakurganj area of Lucknow on Tuesday afternoon.

An operation to capture the suspected terrorist is currently under way.

The Uttar Pradesh Anti-Terror Squad (ATS) is trying to capture the terrorist, who is hiding in the Thakurganj area, situated on the outskirts of the city of Lucknow.

UP Police Chief Javeed Ahmed confirmed that a shootout did take place between the alleged terrorist and security forces.

The shootout comes at a time when the state is set to go into its seventh phase of polling on Wednesday.

Suspected terrorist holed up by UP ATS in Thakurganj area of Lucknow. Operation in progress. (Visuals deferred by unspecified time) pic.twitter.com/fHDHM7b2tQ — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) March 7, 2017

More details are awaited.