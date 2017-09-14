Lucknow Central featuring Farhan Akhtar opened on Friday. The film has received mixed reviews from audience across the globe.

Farhan plays the role of Kishen Mohan Girhotra, who aspires to become a singer. But he gets falsely accused of a murder and sent to prison.

The movie revolves around Kishen and his jail inmates who form a music band as part of an escape plan from prison. Diana Penty plays a key role as NGO activist who helps Kishen orchestrate the prison break.

Ronit Roy plays the antagonist while one of the band members is Deepak Dobriyal. Given the stellar cast, the film looks promising. Further, the music, which is an integral part of the movie, is already making waves, especially the song Kaavaan Kaavaan.

Helmed by Ranjit Tiwari, Lucknow Central clashes with Kangana Ranaut's Simran at the box office. Nikhil Advani has produced the movie.

Check out some viewers' verdicts on Lucknow Central shared on Twitter. Here are the live updates of Farhan's movie review by the audience:

Er Advct Ubes khan‏: Replying to @FarOutAkhtar: matlab national award winning performance hai... ;) #lucknowcentral

Saurabh Singh ☮‏: Just watched #LucknowCentral @FarOutAkhtar you completely nailed it! @DianaPenty You rocked on! Loved the movie. <3

