Farhan Akhtar's portrayal of characters on screen has always managed to get the attention of the audience- be it Milkha Singh in Bhaag Milkha Bhaag or Imran in Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara, or lead vocalist in Rock On!!

This time, he is all set to play a musician again but of a different kind in his upcoming film Lucknow Central.The film released its trailer on July 26 and here is all we know about the movie so far:

Farhan Akhtar's character

Farhan Akhtar plays the role of Kishen Mohan Girhotra, a small town man who aspires to be a singer. He is ambitious, determined and his dialogues suggest the same. Kishen Mohan's life changes after he gets accused of a murder and later, put in Lucknow Central jail.

Plot

Lucknow Central movie tells the tale of a simple ambitious man Kishen Mohan Girhotra and how a tragedy changes his life completely. After Kishen goes to the prison, he gets to know about the harsh cruelties of jail. The trailer of the movie suggests that it is going to be a story of Dream vs. Freedom. It is evident as Kishen makes a risky plan to escape along with his jail inmates with the help of an NGO activist Diana Penty by asking her to take the offer of forming a jail band.

Powerful cast

The trailer of the movie gave us glimpses of the other cast members of the film and it seems to be highly promising. There is Deepak Dobriyal, Ronit Roy as well as Diana Penty. In the movie, Deepak Dobriyal plays the role of one of the prisoners; Ronit is a police officer and Diana a tireless NGO activist. There is also Rajesh Sharma, Gippy Grewal, Inaamulhaq, Sukh Kunwar and Uday Tikekar to name a few.

Music

It goes without saying that music will be playing an integral part of the film. The trailer has already featured a snippet of the song 'Jee Karda' from the film. The makers of Lucknow Central also revealed about recreating a song called Kawa Kawa from the movie Monsoon Wedding (2001).

The producer of Lucknow Central, Nikkhil Advani reportedly sai: "We wanted an anthem song for the film. Farhan, Ajit Andhare (COO, Viacom 18) and I were debating whether we should go with an original number or pick up an existing chartbuster. We zeroed in on Kawa Kawa as it is popular even today. It is played at all sangeet and dance parties," DNA reported.

Release Date

Lucknow Central, directed by Ranjit Tiwari and produced by Viacom18 Motion Pictures and Emmay Entertainment is scheduled to release on September 15.