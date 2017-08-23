After being a part of a few movies, Ajith came to limelight in Vasanth's Aasai in 1995. This film was the first commercial hit to his credit, but the happiness was short-lived as he delivered a series of flops.

Ajith was part of five consecutive flops and the industry had almost lost all hopes on his comeback. That is when Vaali happened and the audience got to see a completely different actor in him. He then delivered five hits in a row and transformed himself as an action hero.

Success and failures have been a part of Ajith's career, but they have not changed him as a person. As he says time and again, success will not excite him and the failure will not depress him. The actor is now getting ready for the release of his next film and here we bring you some of his roles which defined his career.

Whether you like it or not, the first attempt is always special for any actor. For some, their debuts will bring only sweet memories, but for Ajith it was a whole different experience as his first movie was released after a long struggle. The director of the flick died on the sets due to an accident and many other issues did not help the cause. Ajith did not garner much attention, but the destiny had bigger plans for this young actor of 90s.

Ajith tasted his first success at the box office in Aasai. He got the image of a romantic hero in this Mani Ratnam-produced film. He sported cleanly-shaven face with a moustache for most of the parts and his simple looks had won him many fans among the youth, especially ladies.

What Baazigar and Darr had done for Shah Rukh Khan, Ajith earned it through Vaali. The actor played the role of twins in the movie. Among the two, it was the deaf-mute industrliast brother who stole the show. The actor's performance as the evil brother, who lusts after his sister-in-law, showed the other side of his acting ability.

Dheena turned out to be a career-changing movie for Ajith as the industry gained confidence that he had the strength to pull off the mass roles. This film earned him the pet name 'Thala' and turned out to be landmark movie in his career. He played the role of a rowdy with a soft heart. The unbuttoned shirt along with pendant on string and his intense eyes earned him a new set of fan following.

Ajith was seen in triple roles in Varalaaru and it is the role of an effeminate Bharathanatyam dancer which drew the public's attention. His walking style, looks and acting showed his versatility in acting.

Ajith turned a style icon with Billa. The gangster dressed in suits, he made style statements with his spunky looks. With the actor mouthing powerful dialogues and some mind-blowing action sequence, the fans had every reason to celebrate the film.

When the actors try their best to hide the signs of ageing, Ajith shocked everyone by sporting salt-and-pepper look in Mankatha. He felt that his avatar suits his age and had no worries to display the look which was made by Hollywood's George Clooney. The actor has retained the same look ever since the movie.