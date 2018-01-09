Jhanvi Kapoor and Ishaan Khatter will be seen romancing in their debut movie Dhadak. However, reports suggest that a love story is brewing between the two in real life as well.

According to Bollywoodlife, Shahid Kapoor's brother Ishaan has a soft corner for Jhanvi, and has been doing everything possible to impress the young lady.

Ishaan keeps surprising Sridevi's daughter with gifts every now and then, and their apparent behind-the-scenes love story is not going unnoticed, the report said.

"Ishaan is totally smitten by Jhanvi. He keeps surprising her with gifts every now and then. Just a few days back, he even ordered some special goodies from the US for you know who," the entertainment portal quoted a source as saying.

Jhanvi was earlier dating Shikhar Pahariya, who is former Union minister Sushil Kumar Shinde's grandson. She and Shikhar used to be often spotted together at parties, and even with Jhanvi's parents.

He was indeed close to her family. The two had made headlines when some pictures of Jhanvi and Shikhar's lip-lock at a party had gone viral on social media.

However, it seems Shikhar is out of the frame now, and it is Ishaan who is making news with the Dhadak actress.

However, it is also being said that buzz around Ishaan and Jhanvi's reported real-life romance is being created deliberately to promote their film Dhadak. Well, Bollywood is a crazy zone, and anything is possible here.

It was reported earlier that big brother Shahid was upset on seeing reports of the duo's off-screen love story floating around.

He had reportedly warned Ishaan that he and Jhanvi should not make news on these lines. It will now be interesting to see how Sridevi reacts to the buzz around her daughter's new affair.

Being directed by Shashank Khaitan, Dhadak is a romantic film that is the Hindi remake of the runaway Marathi hit Sairat. Being co-produced by Karan Johar, the film saw its posters released some time ago. They received positive response from fans.

Meanwhile, KJo was severely criticised and trolled on social media when he announced the launch of the two star-kids. This again raised the issue of nepotism in Bollywood, and many called Karan the "baap of nepotism" when he announced Jhanvi and Ishaan's film.