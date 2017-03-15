Love Island's Kady McDermott has given her Instagram followers an eyeful of her pert butt as she shared online a few photographs from her holiday with her beau Scott Thomas. The photographs show her wearing a mustard coloured two-piece bikini, which has accentuated her sensational figure.

McDermott and Thomas were a fan favourite couple from last year's Love Island and the duo is still going strong. They recently opened up to OK! regarding their future and said an ideal marriage proposal would involve just the two of them.

"I wouldn't want it to be in front of anyone because I'd get embarrassed," McDermott said. "I'd want it just us two, preferably in a hot country, on the beach with rose petals and candles everywhere. Romantic, cute and private would be perfect."

And Thomas, who asked McDermott to be his girlfriend on Love Island with a cute message using towels, told the magazine that he would like to recreate a similar moment again when he proposes.

"I think it will have to involve towels again like when I asked her to be my girlfriend on Love Island!" he said.

The pair is currently happy living together in their rented three-bedroom house in Cheshire. But they hope to buy a place of their own pretty soon.

Loving this cute little bikini from @unique_avenue which I wore in today's @ok_mag make sure you grab your copy! @kadysbikiniplan ✨ A post shared by Kady McDermott (@kadymcdermott) on Mar 14, 2017 at 12:06pm PDT