Investing in stocks is never easy as several factors such as long-term growth, valuations, volatility and performance needs to be taken into account before making that investment decision.

But a sneak peek into what fund managers and financial institutions are buying can help ease off some of the burden.

Here are 10 stocks which have more than doubled investors' wealth in the last one year:

1. Yuken India

About the company: Yuken India manufactures hydraulic equipment. The company produces hydraulic pumps, valves, controllers, actuators, and accumulators.

Current stock price: Rs 4,260

Stock Performance: The stock has jumped 940 percent in an year and has a P/E ratio of 174 times forward earnings. Yuken India has a market capitalization of Rs 13.4 billion.

2. Tata Metaliks

About the company: Tata Metaliks manufactures foundry grade pig iron. The company manufactures customized derivatives of pig iron for specific end-uses.

Current stock price: Rs 730

Stock Performance: The stock has surged 144 percent in an year and has a P/E ratio of 14 times forward earnings. Tata Metaliks has a market capitalization of Rs 20 billion.

3. L&T Infotech

About the company: Larsen & Toubro Infotech provides information technology services and solutions. The company offers analytics and information management, enterprise integration, applications management, cloud computing, testing, and consulting services.

Current stock price: Rs 1,353

Stock Performance: The stock has gained 120 percent in an year and has a P/E ratio of 25 times forward earnings. L&T Infotech has a market capitalization of Rs 250 billion.

4. Jaiprakash Associates

About the company: Jaiprakash Associates is an industrial conglomerate. The company's lines of business include engineering and construction, cement, power, hospitality, real estate, and expressways and highways.

Current stock price: Rs 13.9

Stock Performance: The stock has advanced 107 percent in an year and has a P/E ratio of -3.4 times forward earnings. Jaiprakash Associates has a market capitalization of Rs 46 billion.

5. Dewan Housing Finance Corp

About the company: Dewan Housing provides housing finance services in India. Dewan also leases commercial and residential premises to various companies.

Current stock price: Rs 496

Stock Performance: The stock has gained 128 percent in an year and has a P/E ratio of 6.2 times forward earnings. Dewan Housing Finance Corp has a market capitalization of Rs 182 billion.

6. Polaris Consulting

About the company: Polaris Consulting designs and develops software solutions. The company provides financial technology solutions for banking, insurance, and other financial services sectors.

Current stock price: Rs 471

Stock Performance: The stock has risen 210 percent in an year and has a P/E ratio of 29 times forward earnings. Polaris has a market capitalization of Rs 48 billion.

7. Jindal Steel & Power

About the company: Jindal Steel & Power manufactures sponge iron, mild steel, and cement. The company also produces power, conducts mining operations for iron ore and coal, and explores for natural gas and oil. JSPL also contributes to the construction of infrastructure.

Current stock price: Rs 221

Stock Performance: The stock has added 260 percent in an year and has a P/E ratio of -39 times forward earnings. Jindal Steel has a market capitalization of Rs 244 billion.

8. MM Forgings

About the company: MM Forgings manufactures steel forgings in raw, and various grades of carbon, alloy, micro alloy, and stainless steel.

Current stock price: Rs 1,090

Stock Performance: The stock has jumped 144 percent in an year and has a P/E ratio of 30 times forward earnings. MM Forgings has a market capitalization of Rs 13 billion.

9. Escorts

About the company: Escorts manufactures motorcycles, scooters, motorized two wheelers, auto components, railway ancillary components and earth-moving machinery, including bulldozers and self-propelled agricultural tractors.

Current stock price: Rs 850

Stock Performance: The stock has climbed 190 percent in an year and has a P/E ratio of 42 times forward earnings. Escorts has a market capitalization of Rs 108 billion.

10. Jamna Auto Industries

About the company: Jamna Auto is an automobile suspension springs manufacturer. The group supplies its products to a number of key manufacturers, including Daewoo, Honda and Ford, among others.

Current stock price: Rs 75

Stock Performance: The stock has gained 128 percent in an year and has a P/E ratio of 30 times forward earnings. Jamna Auto Industries has a market capitalization of Rs 31 billion.