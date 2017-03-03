Chelsea midfielder N'Golo Kante had an outstanding year at Leicester City last season helping them win their first ever Premier League title. Now, the France international looks set to win another Premier League title with Chelsea as he continues his rise to the top of world football as one of the best midfielders in the game.

It's been only a few months since he completed his £32 million move to Chelsea and is already being regarded as the spine of the Chelsea team. The Frenchman has been outstanding for Chelsea so far this season as the Blues have a comfortable 10 points lead at the top of the Premier League table and Kante has played a key role in that.

Being one of the most impressive and consistent players for Chelsea in every match so far, Kante was recently awarded the London Premier League player of the year award, beating off competition from the likes of team-mate Diego Costa, Arsenal's Alexis Sanchez and Tottenham's Dele Alli.

Chelsea received another award as their Italian manager Antonio Conte, who looks set to win his first Premier League title, was awarded the manager of the year award beating off competition from Mauricio Pochettino, Millwall's Neil Harris and Fulham's Slavisa Jokanovic. The former Juventus manager had a tough start at Chelsea but after switching to his preferred 3-4-3 formation, his Chelsea team has been unstoppable.

While Dele Alli missed out on the player of the year award, he did receive the award for the young player of the year as he continues to take his game to another level with each match since his move from MK Dons. The highly talented Tottenham midfielder beat off competition from his London rivals Hector Bellerin and Alex Iwobi to clinch the award.

The awards for Tottenham kept coming in as their goalkeeper Hugo Lloris won goalkeeper of the year following his consistent performances over this season. Tottenham have been one of the best defensive teams in the Premier League this season and remain the only team who could realistically challenge Chelsea for the title.

Finally, former Chelsea midfielder Frank Lampard was also honoured for his services to football during his time at Chelsea. The midfielder won three Premier League titles and one Champions League crown during his 13 years at Stamford Bridge and was awarded a special prize or his outstanding contribution to Chelsea.