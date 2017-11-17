Director B Chinni Krishna's Telugu movie Landon Babulu starring Rakshith and Swathi Reddy, has received mixed review from critics and audience, who termed it a good family entertainer, but with nothing great to boast of.

London Babulu is an official remake of Manikandan's Tamil satirical drama film Aandavan Kattalai. B Chinni Krishna has adapted the film to Telugu with some changes in the screenplay to suit the taste of the local audience. The film has got a U certificate and has a runtime of 2 hours 5 minutes.

London Babulu story: Gandhi (Rakshit) is a graduate from a village who stays with his ailing father. He decides to go to London along with his friend Pandu (Satya) to earn money and repay the loan taken from his brother-in-law (Raja Ravindra). But he lands in trouble after broker Kumar (Jeeva) forces him to lie to get passport.

Then, Gandhi decides to seek help from TV journalist Suryakantham (Swathi Reddy) to act as his wife and appear for a divorce in court. But he faces more problems, when she falls for the bait. What happens next forms the crux of the story of London Babulu.

Analysis: London Babulu deals with an issue of brokerage system of getting the passports and it is high on comedy and romantic quotient. The first half is a bit boring and the second half is very engaging. Rakshit, Swathi Reddy, Satya Raja, Ravindra and Jeeva deliver wonderful performances in the film. Bankrolled by Marthi, the movie boasts of decent production values, say the critics and audience.

London Babulu movie review roundup: We bring you some critics and audience verdict on the film:

G Ranjith Kumar‏ @smm2ranjith

#LondonBabulu View Point: D movie tackles d issue of brokerage system of getting the passports and visas. A genuine attempt & never looks illogical. All actors deserve great applications for settled performances throughout d film. Big claps for @DirectorMaruthi for backing it.

Puliiiii‏ @MsdPuli

Ana #Khakee emo kani #LondonBabulu first half complete entertaining and family emotional touch k parledu ippati varku

Telugu360‏ @Telugu360

#LondonBabulu first half tests patience Absolutely nothing to offer for any section of audience! #LondonBabulu Final Report : A Purposeless, boring film. Utube short films are better. Debut hero Rakshit,heroine swati look good.

A-Z Updates‏ @AtoZupdates123

#Londonbabulu Movie Positives : Some comedy scenes Negative : Boring narration Overall skip it Rating 2/5

Times of India rating: 2.5

Where director Chinni Krishna falters in is the insufficient and unconvincing romance between Gandhi and Suryakantham. The chemistry between the lead pair is just not established and it is unfortunate because there was ample scope for it. This results in a passive climax. Other than that, he can be credited for coming up with a clean film sans any vulgarity.

India Glitz Rating: 2.75