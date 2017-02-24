While fans are preparing to watch Hugh Jackman as Wolverine for one last time, it now seems like Jackman is not quite ready to let go of the X-Men character. Though he has expressed that he is happy to let go of the character as he feels it is time, he has time and again hinted that he wouldn't mind coming back to don the role again.

Earlier, he mentioned that maybe, after a few years, if circumstances change, he might consider replaying Wolverine. And now, again in an interview, Jackman hinted at a possible return as the Wolverine to an Avengers movie. "The Avengers would prove too much to turn down," he said.

Talking to Screen Rant, the actor revealed that if a script featuring the Avengers' Captain America and Iron Man was offered to him, he would have put a hold on his decision of leaving Wolverine and given the idea a good thought. "Because I always love the idea of him (Wolverine) within that dynamic, with the Hulk obviously, with Iron Man but there are a lot of smarter people with MBAs who can't figure that out [laughter]. You never know. At the moment, honestly, if I really did have them there, I probably wouldn't have said this is the last. It just feels like this is the right time [to leave the character]."

Marvel, are you listening? Fans are already hoping for such a script to be planned. Jackman has confirmed that he will not reprise the role in Deadpool.

But for now, we have to accept, with heavy heart, that he is leaving the series. It is not only fans that are disheartened by Jackman's departure.

The comic writer, who was closely involved in the development of the X-Men Wolverine comic character, told International Business Times, India, that, firstly he didn't know that Jackman was leaving: "Thanks for spoiling the movie, Dude!" And now that he knows, he shared: "I have always enjoyed Hugh Jackman's performances, whether as Wolverine, or on the Broadway stage. I am sad to see Jackman's last performance as Wolverine. But this is the X-Men! You never know."

Imagine how epic this combination will be! While you dream about the collaboration happening, you watch Jackman's Logan from March 3 in theatres near you.