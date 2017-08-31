LN Shastri, who passed away on Wednesday, 30 August, due to cancer, was an underrated musician in Kannada film industry. Despite giving many chartbusters, the musician never got his due respect that he deserved in Sandalwood.

Survived by his singer-wife Suma and a daughter, LN Shastri had lent his voice to over 3000 songs. He started his career under legendary music director Hamasalekha as a track singer.

After working with him for nine years, he turned a playback singer in 1991 with Love Love Loveaah song in Ajagajantara.

LN Shastri shot to fame with V Manohar's Kolumande Jangama deva for which he won a state award. He made his debut as a music director with Kanasalu Neene Manasalu Neene in 1998 and composed music for 25 movies.

He also floated his home production and made a movie called Melody. Unfortunately, it bombed at the box office.

Coincidentally, he died a day after his 46th birthday at his Nagarabhavi residence after a brief battle with intestinal cancer.

Top 7 timeless classics of LN Shastri

Kolumande Jangamadevaru

Kolumande Jangamadevaru, which was penned by Doddarange Gowda, from Janumada Jodi was the track that gave him the much-needed break. His unique style of singing had struck a chord with the viewers.

Avanalli Evalilli



V Manohar once again gave an opportunity to LN Shastri to sing the triumph card from Shh album. Avanalli Evalilli song from Upendra-directorial film would be remembered for beautiful voice laced with wonderful lines.

Helkolakondooru



Helkolakondooru song from A was composed by Gurukiran. LN Shastri and Gurukiran's combo had worked big time.

Preethsod Thappa



The title song from Ravichandran and Shilpa Shetty's Preethsod Thappa was a romantic track composed by Hamasalekha. LN Shastry's vocals had done its magic on the youth as it had become one of the biggest hits in 1998.

Karunaade



Karunaade song from Malla was about the Kannada language and the state. LN Shastry's voice and Ravichandran's lyrics ensured to make it a chartbuster.

Degree Padedoru beedhi aledaaru



T Ramesh Rao-penned song was about the plight of employed graduates of those days. V Manohar's composition and Shastri's voice had become an anthem of the youth at one point of time.

Somavaara santhege



Somavaara santhege showed LN Shastri versatility as a singer. This is a fast-paced number composed by V Manohar for Gejje Naadha.