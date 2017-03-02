The success of Brazilian players in Liverpool may have given a big motivation to the Premier League club's board to target more highly-rated footballers from the South American football powerhouse.

With the likes of Philippe Coutinho, Roberto Firmino and Lucas Leiva already on board at the moment, the Reds have now turned their attention to the new Santos FC sensation Rodrygo, referred to as the 'next Neymar' or the 'new Neymar'.

According to Brazilian media outlet Globo Esporte, Liverpool have already submitted a bid for Rodrygo, who is just 17 years old. But, the Reds believe the young Brazilian striker has all the ingredients to be the next big thing!

The interesting bit is that the player has not even made it to the Santos FC senior team as of now. But the offer from Liverpool has nonetheless shocked the player as well as the Brazilian side.

Santos FC stepping things up to not let the player go

Santos coach Dorival Junior has planned on giving Rodrygo his senior team debut in the second half of 2017, but looking at the mind-boggling offer from the English league side, the Brazilian side has immediately stepped up to schedule a meeting with the player's family ahead of offering him a professional contract at Santos FC.

The club is looking at offering a long-term contract to Rodrygo with one of the stipulations being that the player pays a hefty fine if he leaves prematurely, violating the contract terms.

Rodrygo's family too have set some conditions: They want the contract to contain an annual salary hike process with various goal bonuses. Also, they want Santos FC to pay for the player's accommodation as well as other study-related courses and marketing deals.

More about the 'new Neymar'

Name: Rodrygo

Age: 17

Position: Striker

- Joined Santos FC at the age of 11

Similarities with Neymar: Rodrygo started out with the same Brazilian club that the current Barcelona superstar did.

While Rodrygo has signed a deal with renowned sportswear brand Nike at the age of 11, Neymar did the same...at the age of 13.

Photos of the 'new Neymar'

Santos want to tie down 17 year old Brazilian forward Rodrygo (dubbed the new Neymar) after an approach from Liverpool. [Globo Esporte] #LFC pic.twitter.com/MDf9W5uJUJ — LFC Transfer Room (@LFCTransferRoom) March 1, 2017