In one of the most exciting showdowns in the English Premier League this 2018, Liverpool and Manchester City -- two of the top sides at the moment -- go head-to-head on super Sunday as the English club football top tier competition returns after a week.

Attacking wise, the two clubs have dished out spectacular performances so far this season and both Pep Guardiola (Man City coach) and Jurgen Klopp (Liverpool coach) deserve a plethora of credits for that.

While it is getting increasingly difficult for any team to topple Manchester City from the top of the Premier League table, Liverpool are slowly and steadily coming out as a force with their eye-catching brand of football, off late.

"It's the kind of game I love and for the fans it's something different," Liverpool star Mohamed Salah rightly said ahead of the match. "Us and Man City are both playing great football, so it will be a perfect game and I'm very excited.

"I'm sure we can have a good result. They play fantastic football but, for me, I just think about my team. We will see on Sunday."

While the Sky Blues are on 62 points from 22 games (and that includes not a single defeat), the Reds are currently fourth in the EPL points table with 44 points from 22 matches. They have lost just twice so far -- the lowest number of defeats in the Premier League this season (not including Man City).

Transfer situation and the clubs

Liverpool have to make a sort of fresh start to their team building as Brazilian star Philippe Coutinho has completed his inevitable move to Barcelona. Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane, Adam Lallana remain the top attacking midfield options for the Reds at the moment.

Of course, Klopp and club are looking for Coutinho's rightful replacement at the earliest, but nothing concrete has come up as yet.

New signing Virgil Van Dijk is expected to start Sunday's match.

Man City meanwhile don't really have to worry about players moving out this January transfer window. They are only looking at more reinforcements to further strengthen the team. Alexis Sanchez remains a constant target.

Match schedule

Date: January 14

Time: 9:30 pm IST (4 pm GMT)

Venue: Anfield, Liverpool

Live on TV channels: Star Sports 1/HD (India), Sky Sports, Now TV (UK)

Live streaming: Hotstar (India), Sky Go (UK)

Live scores: Twitter