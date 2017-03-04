Arsenal are suffering the Ground Hog Day syndrome again, while Liverpool look like having one of those nearly-but-not-quite seasons. With both teams desperate to prevent their season from turning into an anti-climax, they will look for a huge pick-me-up with a win at Anfield on Saturday.

After much promise for both sides to start the season, it has all gone a little pear-shaped and all the two teams can really hope for from the Premier League is a top-four finish.

Arsenal currently lie 13 points from Chelsea, having played a game less, while Liverpool are 14 behind with the same number of games as the league leaders.

So, all Arsenal can do is cut the gap to ten points with a win over Liverpool and hope Chelsea trip up on Monday, but that won't be easy considering their underwhelming form against the top six teams this season.

One of the poor results to come their way against big opposition was against Liverpool, when Jurgen Klopp's team beat the Gunners 4-3 on the opening weekend of the season at the Emirates.

With Arsene Wenger's position with the fans quite precarious at the moment after defeats to Watford, Chelsea and Bayern Munich, which pretty much ended hopes of trophies on two of the most important fronts, the Arsenal manager will know his team cannot afford another forgettable performance on the pitch.

The problem is, when it has mattered most, Arsenal have been found wanting again and again, something that can be said of the last several years under Wenger's reign. While this match is not the be-all and end-all, it is quite important and it will be interesting to see if the manager can get his players prepared mentally.

While Arsenal have had problems with consistency against top six opposition, Liverpool's problems lie further below. The Reds have the best record of the top six when playing the top six, but when it has coming to picking up consistent results against sides lying further below, they have struggled.

After a brilliant win over Tottenham in the Premier League, Liverpool were undone by a Leicester City side, who, at the time, were in the bottom three.

So, the positive to take for the Reds going into this game will be the fact that this match will be against top-six opposition and if they continue their rich vein of form against such sides, they should be able to come away from Anfield with a smile on their faces.

