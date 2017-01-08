With Sadio Mane stands to miss a month's action with Liverpool, as he is headed to the African Cup of Nations, Jurgen Klopp has identified Spartak Moscow and Holland international winger Quincy Promes as an ideal replacement.

Quincy Promes has taken his game to another level since joining the Russian side in 2014 and has been their top scorer in two of the last three seasons. The pacy winger signed a new contract with the Russian club at the start of the season and will cost Liverpool around £25 million.

Promes is a regular starter with Holland with 14 caps in the last two years, and netting twice - both in October 2016 in a 4-1 victory over Belarus. Since joining Spartak Moscow, he has shown that he is more than capable of finding the back of the net, scoring 37 times in the 73 appearances for the club.

Quincy Promes is also a controversial figure in the world of football. He was kicked out from the Ajax football academy for lack of discipline. He later uploaded a video on YouTube of himself counting bank notes while driving a car.

To sum up his controversial career quickly, in his last match against Rubin Kazan, he scored a goal, got booked and then got booked again and got sent off. He will have to work on his discipline if he were to join Liverpool but there is no doubt that he is a quality player.

It is also rumored that his compatriot Georginio Wijnaldum is determined to get him to Liverpool as he feels that he would be a perfect addition to Klopp's squad. Officials from Liverpool are eager to conclude the deal very quickly as a lot of other Premier League teams have set their sights on him.