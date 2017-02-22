Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool did not sign a single player in the January transfer window. But come summer, Klopp is expected to add more value to his squad, and Bayer Leverkusen's midfielder Julian Brandt is said to be one of his key targets.

However, Liverpool are not the only team eyeing the youngster. Real Madrid are also reportedly keen on the player as the scouts of the Spanish giants were seen monitoring the midfielder in action during Bayer Leverkusen's Champions League encounter against Atletico Madrid on Tuesday.

Though Bayer lost the match, Brandt's performance stood out and looked composed with his silky footwork.

Well, the news doesn't augur well for Klopp, who is said to have set his sights on the midfielder for summer transfer. Playing under Klopp is an offer a player like Brandt can't refuse, given the manager's ability to spot and cultivate talent. Klopp has made a habit of turning decent players into world-class footballers at Borussia Dortmund and Brandt has it in him to go the extra mile.

Klopp is known for throwing his weight behind the youngsters in the squad.

Though the tutelage of Klopp is hard to overlook, it won't be easy for Brandt to make a signing decision if Real comes calling.

Brandt will get a chance to rub shoulders with the likes of Cristiano Ronaldo, Gareth Bale among others, if he chooses to strike a deal with Real Madrid. Training with the big fishes is definitely going to help his game a lot. Real Madrid can offer up incentives in spades in terms of money and lifestyle. And Brandt is likely to get more international action if he sides with the Spanish Giant, a regular in Champions league.

Pros aside, Brandt will have a tough time getting first time action in Real. On the other hand, Liverpool will give him a lot of hands-on action, essential to a budding player.

However, the final call lie with Brandt.