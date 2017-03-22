Jurgen Klopp has turned things around at Liverpool since he took over in 2015, but there is still a lot of work that needs to be done before they can become Premier League title contenders. Earlier this month, the former Borussia Dortmund manager admitted that Liverpool need to spend more money and insisted the club are ready to open their chequebook in the summer to make up lost ground on the rest of the top six.

Also read: Liverpool eyeing the 'next Neymar' from Santos FC

Liverpool are looking more and more like the team they were back when Rafael Benitez used to manage them, but they still need to add more depth to their team as they could be competing in Europe next season. Reports say that Klopp has identified two targets from the Serie A in Inter Milan's Ivan Perisic and Roma's Leandro Paredes.

Reports coming out of Italy suggest that Liverpool are ready to spend around £52 million on Perisic and Paredes. The duo has been linked with a move to the Premier League on a number of occasions, but reports say that Liverpool are the frontrunners for their signatures at the moment.

Klopp and Perisic have already worked together during their time at Borussia Dortmund and it's said that Klopp is a big admirer of the Inter Milan winger and is keen to team up with him again. The Croatian is having a fine season with Inter Milan this season by scoring nine goals and assisting seven so far.

Inter Milan value him at around £30 million and despite having three years left on his current contract, Liverpool will bid for him in the summer as Klopp looks to overhaul his squad and challenge for the title next season.

Paredes was inked with a move to Liverpool during the January transfer window, but the move never materialised. But Klopp is keen to renew his interest in him in the summer and is ready to lodge a bid of around £22 million for him.

The Argentine is a defensive midfielder by trait, but can also operate as a central midfielder or as an attacking midfielder. Liverpool do have a lot of central midfielders, but not a proper defensive midfielder who can support the back four.

The 22-year-old has become a regular at Roma this season after a successful loan spell at Empoli last season and also contributes goals having scored three so far. He has a contract at Roma until 2019 and the Italian club could be open to selling him in the summer for the right price as Klopp continues his redevelopment at Liverpool.