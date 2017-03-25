Legends of the beautiful game from two of the most popular football clubs in Europe -- Liverpool and Real Madrid -- take to the field on Saturday for a charity match at the Anfield Arena.

Whenever we talk of the legends of the two clubs, one name does appear in the front pages always, and that is Michael Owen. This time too, as we preview the 2017 legends' exhibition match between Liverpool and Real Madrid, let us answer one important question: Which side is Owen on?

Well, to be honest, Owen was never a Real Madrid legend, but he could be tagged as a Liverpool legend. There you go, and yes, Owen will be playing for Liverpool alongside Steven Gerrard, Jamie Carragher, Robbie Fowler and Ian Rush.

Roberto Carlos and Luis Figo, meanwhile, take to the field for the Real Madrid legends team.

While the Liverpool squad has been announced and it looks nothing but glittering, we feel that the full Real Madrid legends squad for the match will only be revealed just moments ahead of the match.

The proceeds from the match go to the Liverpool FC Foundation

Squads

Liverpool: Ian Rush, Robbie Fowler, Jerzy Dudek, Sander Westerverld, Stephane Henchoz, Alan Kennedy, Bjorn Tore Kvarme, Jason McAteer, Daniel Agger, Phil Babb, John Arne Riise, Steve McManaman, John Aldridge, Steven Gerrard, Luis Garcia, Michael Owen, Vladimir Smicer, Salif Diao, Patrik Berger, Dietmar Hamann, Gary McAllister, Jamie Carragher, David Thompson.

Real Madrid: Not announced

Match schedule

Date: March 25

Time: 3 pm GMT (8.30 pm IST)

Venue: Anfield, Liverpool

Where to watch the match

Live streaming: Liverpool TV, Real Madrid TV

Live score: Twitter.