Now that the nightmarish week, caused by the shocking bomb attack near the Borussia Dortmund team bus, is over, and Marc Bartra steadily recovers, all it needs to be seen is whether the German giants can make any sort of a comeback against French side AS Monaco in their second leg Champions League quarter final match on Wednesday April 19.

On Tuesday, Bayern Munich made the exit. Will the same fate await Dortmund?

The Ruhr side are trailing 2-3 from their first leg match. Not a big difference in scores to be honest, but fact remains that Dortmund are playing an away match, with Monaco having the away goal advantage.

"We are an attacking side and we'll try to create as many chances as possible. Our trademark is scoring goals," mentioned Dortmund coach Thomas Tuchel in the pre-match presser. "What we must avoid is losing the ball as easily as we did for Monaco's third goal in the first leg. We will attack from the first minute until the 90th."

Marco Reus could be set for action on Wednesday for the German side, while Kylian Mbappe continues being a threat for the Dortmund defence.

Match information

Date: April 19

Time: 7:45 pm BST (12:45 am IST [Thursday])

Venue: Stade Louis II