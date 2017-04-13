Movie Name: Sivalinga

Cast: Raghava Lawrence, Ritika Singh, Shakthi, Vadivelu, Radharavi, Bhanupriya, Urvashi and Jayaprakash

Direction: P Vasu

Producer: R Ravindran

Music Director: SS Thaman

Release Date: April 14

Genre: Horror Thriller

Raghava Lawrence's previous outing Motta Shiva Ketta Shiva turned out to be a dud at the box office following a string of successful horror films. Now, he is back to the horror genre again in Sivalinga or Shivalinga directed by P Vasu, who had helmed succesful movies like Chandramukhi and Aptharakshaka (Kannada).

The latest film is a remake of the director's hit Kannada film of same name. In Sandalwood, Shivaraj Kumar and Vedhika had played the leads, while Raghava Lawrence and Ritika Singh are filling their shoes in the Tamil version. The first choice for the male lead was P Vasu's favourite actor, Rajinikanth, but the superstar could not commit as he was tied up with other projects. Vasu's son Shakthi will be seen in an important role and Vadivelu's presence will add to the overall effect of the movie.

Sivalinga Synopsis: Raghava Lawrence plays a CID set to crack a murder mystery. The case takes a turn when his wife is possessed by a spirit. His work-life balance gets messed up even as he tries to solve the case. What follows next is the best part of the story.

