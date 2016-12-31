11:30 am IST: Till then guys, this is me Sayantan signing off from the live commentary for now. Do keep in touch with me on twitter @san_footy. Word of thank you to Mike Goldberg, who commentated at the UFC for the last time today and also...possibly Ronda Rousey.

UFC 2017 schedule coming soon. Keep following the news on IBTimes India.

11:25 am IST: No post-fight comments from Ronda Rousey. Think, that's a wrap on her UFC career. Could WWE be the destination now?

ROUND 1:

Ronda gets hit with an early punch...... OH MY GOD!

The ferocious boxing combinations from the Brazilian has done it. Ronda's busted her nose....and it's a TKO win for Amanda Nunes. The fight lasts 48 seconds.

#AndStill AMANDA NUNES REMAINS THE UFC WOMEN'S BANTAMWEIGHT CHAMPION.

11:16 am IST: Bruce Buffer has said it.....

IT'SSSS TIIIIIME! THE MAIN EVENT IS ON.

11:14 am IST: The tale of the tape mentions that the stats between them are virtually identical, but Nunes does have a one inch reach advantage. How will that help?

11:12 am IST: The UFC women's bantamweight champion Amanda Nunes -- also the first UFC champion from the LGBT community -- has entered the octagon for the UFC 207 MAIN EVENT.

11:10 am IST: SHE'S HERE! Ronda Rousey enters the UFC stage after more than a year's absence. Can the armbar queen strike again?

11:05 am IST: The MAIN EVENT starting in a bit, folks!

FIGHT RESULT..........

48-46 48-47 48-46 IS THE JUDGES' DECISION.......

#AndNew CODY GARBRANDT IS THE NEW CHAMPION VIA UNANIMOUS DECISION! HE'S DONE IT.

FINAL ROUND:

Has Garbrandt already won? He feels it that way as he is already celebrating now. Do or die now. Interesting thing is neither of the fighters have gassed out yet. Seems to be full of stamina after over 20 minutes of action.

The stats say Garbrandt has had more head strikes than Cruz. Can that decide the outcome of the fight? Again....a takedown defense by the challenger. Daaang, those sprawls look practised and perfected.

Final seconds of the round remaining.... This has gone the distance. Time for the judges to take the difficult decision now!

Do we have a new champion?!?! #UFC207 — #UFC207 (@ufc) December 31, 2016

ROUND 4:

CHAMPIONSHIP ROUNDS ARE HERE! HE'S DOWN.......just for a moment. Garbrandt with a lethal punch combo. Holy... What is the challenger made of? And he supposedly told Cruz: "Not enough!". Is he already the next big thing in the UFC after McGregor? Seems so.

Oh, and Cruz with his own style of taunting. Daang, this is exciting. Aaaaand....the crowd chants "Cody, Cody".

HE'S DOWN AGAIN.....Cruz doesn't know what to do. AND AGAIN! For the third time in the round. Urijah Faber, in the crowd, is delighted with the challenger's performance.

ROUND 3:

The second round surely belonged to Cruz, thanks to his experience and that cool demeanour. Oh, aaand we see blood already.... The champion is cut in his left eye.

INSANE from Garbrandt. He is actually taunting Cruz at the highest level right now. Shades of Anderson Silva, Nick Diaz and Conor McGregor already, from the challenger. Daaaang, this is GOOD.

Cruz might be under pressure now. Garbrandt is NOT an easy challenge at all. The champion has been punched down a couple of times already and the challenger is also using his takedown defense to perfection. Wow.

ROUND 2:

Nice exchanges already in Round 1 and that round possibly was won by the challenger for his elan and better all round game. The momentum is continuing here as well. Lots of jabs and hooks flying all over the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. This is a cracker, guys! Don't move away.

It almost seems that Mighty Mouse Demetrious Johnson is competing out here in a flyweight fight. The speed and tempo is so insane!

"Float like a butterfly, sting like a bee!" : This possibly remains the mantra of the champion. Who wouldn't want to pay tribute to the great Muhammad Ali, who passed away this year. Garbrandt, on the other hand, is being him. Atack and attack and demolish.

ROUND 1:

Garbrandt straight into attack from the very start, but Cruz, the experienced customer, remains nimble footed and uses his defensive prowess in the best possible way. Daang, and the challenger has been taunting the champion on multiple occasions. This is superb already.

Cruz is possibly hesitating to closing in the distance with his opponent. Advantage already for Garbrandt? Or is it one of Cruz's masterful strategies? The low shin kicks from the challenger are definitely a specatacle, as is his dancing skills.

Aaaaand....Cruz finally with the first takedown of the fight. That STRATEGY helped, ladies and gentlemen! Don't count the champion out.

THE CO-MAIN EVENT OF UFC 207 IS ON!

10:25 am IST: Moving over to octagon announcer Bruce Buffer for the introductions. Okay, the tale of the tape says Cruz has a 2.5 inch reach advantage over Garbrandt. Can that help in any way to the champion?

10:23 am IST: The champion Dominick Cruz has taken the centrestage now. Okay guys, so he is on a 13 fight winning streak in the UFC. That is SICK!

10:22 am IST: "We will rock you" remains the iconic octagon entrance track for Garbrandt, who has a 10-0-0 record in his MMA career.

Those badass tattoos on the throat of the 25-year-old does look painful. What is the message? "Put me in a guillotine, put me in a rear naked choke, I ain't not tapping! I got hard needles there".

10:20 am IST: Okay folks, we are just in time for the co-main event of UFC 207 that features yet another cracking encounter between the UFC men's bantamweight champion Dominick Cruz and the rising star Cody Garbrandt. The fight is starting in a bit.

10:15 am IST: Ladies and gentlemen, welcome to the final UFC pay per view (PPV) of the calendar year. It's just the wait of a few moments until we see the veteran Ronda Rousey take the centre stage in an effort to win her bantamweight title back from Amanda Nunes.

Join me, Sayantan, for all the live coverage, commentary and round-by-round gist from UFC 207. Stay tuned to this page.