Movie Name: Power Paandi aka Pa Paandi

Cast & Crew: Dhanush, Raj Kiran, Prasanna, Chaya Singh & others.

Direction: Dhanush

Producer: Dhanush

Music Director: Sean Roldan

Listen to the Music from Wunderbar Studios

Release Date: April 14 (theatrical release)

Genre: Drama

Duration: 125 minutes

Veteran actor Rajkiran is playing the lead role in Power Paandi, which marks the directorial debut of actor Dhanush, who himself has bankrolled the flick. The audio and other promotional materials have had a good impact on the viewers.

Power Paandi Synopsis: Rajkiran plays Paandian Pazhanisami, a stunt master, and Prasanna will be seen as his son named Raghavan, a software engineer. Chaya Singh plays his wife in the flick that is all about how we treat our parents. Power Paandi is about the outcome of embracing love, peace and positivity around us. The films attempts to showcase how the changing times impact a father-son relationship and tries to tell that they both can co-exist in love.

Watch Power Paandi aka Pa Paandi Trailer

Power Paandi aka Pa Paandi Review

The makers are organising a special press show and the critics have already started talking about the film. Find their reaction to the Dhanush-starrer below:

Vasanth R‏: #PowerPaandi 1st half overs getting Excellent reviews so far among media and critics..Welcome Director @dhanushkraja

Complete Cinemas‏: #PowerPaandi interval: an engaging family drama centred on #Rajkiran, which entertaining yet moving. Eager to know #Dhanush char in 2nd half

Kaushik LM: #PaPaandi #PowerPaandi - Such a heartwarming emotional ride which everyone can connect to. @dhanushkraja stands tall as a director / actor

#PaPaandi #PowerPaandi 1st half -Obviously #Rajkiran holds the show. But also much impressed by @Prasanna_actor's supremely fit presence

#PaPaandi #PowerPaandi 1st half -You root for #Rajkiran from the 1st scene. The film revolves around him- the grandfather / father / fighter

Surendhar MK: Half way thro #PowerPaandi. @dhanushkraja weaves some poignant on-screen moments with great subtlety. Rajkiran is effortless as Paandian