Movie Name: Kaatru Veliyidai

Cast & Crew: Karthi, Aditi Rao Hydari, KPAC Lalitha, Shraddha Srinath, Rukmini Vijayakumar, Delhi Ganesh, RJ Balaji, Vipin Sharma & others.

Direction: Mani Ratnam

Producer: Mani Ratnam

Music Director: AR Rahman

Release Date: April 7

Genre: Romantic Thriller

Duration: 140 minutes

For a filmmaker like Mani Ratnam, romance is always young! He keeps redefining the meaning of romance with his every film. Starting from his debut film Pallavi Anu Pallavi to his previous film OK Kanmani, he always had fresh ways to interpret a relationship. Now, the master of the genre is returning afresh with Kaatru Veliyidai, which has Karthi and Aditi Rao Hydari in the lead roles.

Kaatru Veliyidai Synopsis: The film tells the romantic story of fighter pilot Varun (Karthi) and a doctor Leela (Aditi Rao Hydari). They have contrastingly different characters, yet find themselves attracted. The hero appears strong outside, but softer inside, while the heroine is fragile outside, but headstrong inside. The journey of their romance forms the crux of the story.

Good Pre Release Talk

The trailer and the audio have mesmerised the audience. AR Rahman's well-composed songs like Azhagiye, Vaan Varuvaan, Nallai Allai and Jugni along with the pleasant visuals that the audience got glimpses of in the trailer have made the audience curiously await the release of Kaatru Veliyidai.

The Tamil movie will have it premiere on Thursday, April 6, evening at some overseas centres. Find the early response from the audience, who had the privilege to watch the Mani Ratnam film ahead of its release in India on Friday, April 7.

