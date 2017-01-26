3.20pm: As we wait, how about reliving this moment. Kohli at his absolute, ridiculous best.

3pm: India vs England Part III begins today, on Republic Day, with the shortest format of the game taking centre-stage.

1st T20I team news and lineups

Kanpur is the place the two teams will slug it out in the first of the three-match T20 series, with a holiday crowd, no doubt, expecting plenty of entertainment considering all the fun carnage that was witnessed in the ODIs.

I am Deepak, and I will be taking you through the entire opening T20 match as it happens, with the live scores, updates and did-you-see-that, did-you-see-that stuff.

A very Happy Republic Day to everyone, as India, a team filled with experienced players with a sprinkling of youngsters, look to assert their dominance on England early.

The T20 format, as we all know, is the most unpredictable, so it is anybody's guess really which team is going to come out on top. One thing that is fairly certain, though, is that we will get to see plenty of runs if the ODIs are anything to go by (there, I have jinxed it, we are now going to get a 130 game).

Virat Kohli continues his permanent run as captain and the big question with the captain is, if he will open the innings. As good as some of the batsmen are in the squad, I hope Kohli sticks at No.3, because that is where he belongs.

Give Rishabh Pant a go and let's see what he is made of. We all could use an explosive openers who gives the ball a tonk from ball one. Of course, now that it has been said, Pant will remain on the bench, KL Rahul will get out early and India will be three down for 20, with Kohli rescuing the team again.

Let's hope not, because India really could use a strong opening partnership for once.

England have no worries really in the batting department. It is the bowling that is the concern. If they get that right, they will be a pretty difficult team to stop.

All in all, this game is setup to be an engaging one, so sit back, relax and enjoy IBTimes India's coverage.