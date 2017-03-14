51' GOAALLL! The equaliser is here. Sandesh Jhingan finishes off Cameron Watson's shot from the corner.

50' HUGE BLOW for Mohun Bagan as Katsumi Yusa has been stretchered off after an awkward fall.

8:02 pm IST: And we are under way for the 2nd half. Meanwhile, Lenny has been replaced by Eugeneson.

HALF TIME! Some last ditch efforts from BFC, but didn't work yet.

Score: BFC 0-1 Mohun Bagan

43' We are approaching the end of the first half and one thing's for sure, BFC are getting increasly frustrated of not being able to convert the chances they are creating.

36' GOOOAAALLLL!!!! KATSUMI YUSA SCORES!

Blame it all on Sandesh Jhingan for his mistimed tackle on Sony Norde inside the box.

35' PENALTY TO MOHUN BAGAN.

33' The away side are working the offside trap so brilliantly.

29' Mohun Bagan coach Sanjoy Sen did say a lot of times that his team is getting well defensively and it is definitely turning out to be true.

Meanwhile, a wasted free-kick from Katsumi.

25' Early sub: A knock cuts short Subhashish's evening. He is replaced by Prabir Das.

22' And again....a great cross from Katsumi inside the box. Balwant had a go at it but he just collided with the BFC goalie Arindam.

17' Mohun Bagan right back Pritam Kotal is really putting up a good show here. The likes of Vineeth and Chhetri are having a tough time getting past him.

12' Wasted shot from Sony Norde. Still goalless after the completion of 10 minutes.

8' WHAT A CHANCE! A great cross from Katsumi to find out Jeje, but the Indian striker couldn't even get a touch on the final ball. Impressive clearance from John Johnson.

4' Lenny Rodrigues with an early shot on goal for BFC. Meanwhile, what a sprint from Udanta Singh! Nothing comes off from the great chances, unfortunately.

2' Not a very bad start to the match as both teams looking to finishing their unfinished business from the last goalless I-League game.

7 pm IST: HERE WE GO!

The countdown has begun. The game gets under way in...3....2.....1

6:40 pm IST: 20-odd minutes to go for the start of the match --- the second game between the Indian football giants in 72 hours.

Here's the preview of the match

6:30 pm IST: As the teams go through their warm-up sessions at the moment, let's get you the team sheet for the match:

BFC: Arindam (GK); Juanan, Sandesh, Johnson, Ranjan; Lenny, Watson; Udanta, Chhetri; Lalhimpuia, Vineeth.

Mohun Bagan: Shilton (GK); Edu, Subhashish, Pritam, Anas; Sehnaj, Katsumi, Bikramjit, Sony; Jeje, Balwant.

6:25 pm IST: Welcome to the live coverage of the AFC Cup 2017 match between Bengaluru FC and Mohun Bagan. The match is not available for telecast, but me, Sayantan will take you through the full 90 minutes of the match...right here from the Sree Kanteerava Stadium in Bangalore.

Stay tuned!