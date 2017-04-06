Movie Name: Cheliya

CAST & Crew: Karthi, Aditi Rao Hydari, KPAC Lalitha, Rukmini Vijaykumar, Delhi Ganesh, RJ Balaji

DIRECTION: Mani Ratnam

PRODUCER: Dil Raju, Mani Ratnam & Shirish

Music Director: AR Rahman - Listen to music from Sony Music India

Release Date: April 7 2017

GENRE: Thriller Drama film

DURATION: 2 hours 27 minutes

Cheliya Synopsis: Director Mani Ratnam's Telugu movie Cheliya, (also spelt as Cheliyaa) starring Karthi and Aditi Rao Hydari, is the dubbed version of much-talked about Tamil film Kaatru Veliyidai.

Varun (Karthi) is a military pilot, who is held a prisoner of war. He is very strong and softhearted but is very unsure inside. Being in prison, he recalls his romance with a local doctor (Aditi Rao Hydari), who is vulnerable and fragile on the outside and determined and headstrong inside. How these two people with opposite characters gel forms the crux of the story.

The viewers say that Cheliya has an interesting love story, which is very high on emotional quotient, and Mani Ratnam has executed it in a brilliant way on the screen. The narration is slow and dragging in parts but the director manages to hold the attention right till the end.

Karthi, who has played different kinds of roles, has essayed a brand new character in Cheliya and he has delivereed brilliant performance in the film. Aditi Rao Hyderi has done justice to her role as a doctor and her chemistry with Karthi is the major highlight of the movie. KPAC Lalitha, Shraddha Srinath, Rukmini Vijayakumar, RJ Balaji and others are also assets of the film, according to the audience.

Cheliya has been made on a budget of over Rs 35 crore and it has rich production values. AR Rahman's songs and background score, Ravi Varman's cinematography, amazing choreography and stunts, brilliant VFX works and selection of exotic locations and beautiful costumes are the attractions on the technical front, said the audience.

