3:50 - So at this stage of the competition any team can go up against any team meaning we could see an El Clasico clash at this stage of the tournament or the Madrid Derby or a clash between Bayern Munich and Borussia Dortmund.

Thomas Tuchel said he would want to avoid Bayern Munich not because they are scared but because they want to compete internationally. But really Tuchel are you seriously not scared to face Bayern??

3:35 - So we are just under a hour away from the start of the Champions League quarter finals draw and here is a look at the eight teams that made it so far in this super cool video.

3:23 - Real Madrid manager Zinedine Zidane has also come out and said that he would like to avoid facing Leicester City.

"I don't think there will be a single coach who are hoping they face Leicester. They keep achieving what they are told they can't achieve. Many thought they wouldn't hold on to their lead at the top of the Premier League — and they did. Many thought they could not turnaround the defeat against Sevilla — and they did."

"Whatever club Leicester face, they [Leicester] won't be favourites. And with that pressure off them and on the other team, anything can happen."

Could Leicester City be on their way to another fairytale story in the Champions League this time??

3:07- We are less than an hour and a half away from the Champions League draw and Juventus goalkeeper Gianluigi Buffon wants to avoid Leicester City in the quarter finals.

"Who do I prefer not to play? Leicester, because they are a dangerous and passionate team who can cause trouble for opponents who take the initiative. Against them, we would have everything to lose."

Could the Premier League champions cause more upsets and go all the way again??

The Champions League and Europa League quarter finals draw will take place a little later today. All eyes will be on the reigning Premier League champions Leicester City as they have defied all odds once again to reach the last eight of Europe's top club competition.

The draw will once again be taking place at UEFA's headquarters in Nyon, Switzerland.

The draw will once again be taking place at UEFA's headquarters in Nyon, Switzerland.

Eight teams in the Champions League – Leicester City, Barcelona, Real Madrid, Atletico Madrid, Juventus, Monaco, Bayern Munich and Borussia Dortmund.

Eight teams in the Europa League – Anderlecht, Genk, Manchester United, Ajax, Besiktas, Celta Vigo, Lyon and Schalke