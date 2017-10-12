7:05 pm IST: We have received the lineups for the match. Komal Thatal misses out on a starting berth again!

INDIA: Dheeraj; Jeetendra, Anwar, Stalin, Boris; Amarjit, Jeakson; Suresh, Nongdomba, Rahul; Aniket.

7 pm IST: Welcome to the International Business Times' coverage of the FIFA Under 17 World Cup. Thursday's match holds a major importance for the India U-17 football team. High chances that Luis Norton de Matos' side could be playing for the final time in the World Cup this year.

The hosts need nothing but a win, that too an emphatic one, to seal qualification to the knockout stages of the tournament. Needless to say, Ghana poses a very difficult challenge.

Nevertheless, HOPE is all we have...prayers are all we have. Join me Sayantan for the full 90 minutes of the football match. The kick-off is set for 8 pm IST.

How to watch the match on TV, follow on radio and stream it LIVE.