7:40 pm IST: Coach Luis Norton de Matos has mentioned that the India Under 17 football team has buried the nervousness and shyness of their first match in the tournament. It is time to bring their best foot forward tonight!

7:30 pm IST: Let's look into the visuals coming in from New Delhi as we wait for the match to start in 30 minutes or so...

Fans gather around near the stadium before they enter the JLN Stadium #BackTheBlue #FIFAU17WC #INDvCOL pic.twitter.com/5KrptolFRg — Indian Football Team (@IndianFootball) October 9, 2017

7:15 pm IST: Time for the lineups. Surprise! Komal Thatal is on the bench. Rahim Ali gets his first start!

INDIA: Dheeraj; Boris, Sanjeev, Nameet, Anwar; Jeakson, Amarjit (C); Rahul, Ninthoi, Abhijit; Rahim.

COLOMBIA: Mier; Cifuentes, Tegue, Gutierrez, Campaz; Lopez, Penaloza, Meneses, Carvajal; Angel, Cortes.

7 pm IST: One done, two to go. Can India find their mojo this evening? Welcome, all of you, to the live text commentary of the FIFA Under 17 World Cup 2017. Hosts India take on South American football giants Colombia at the JLN Stadium in New Delhi, in just an hour's time. The kick-off is set for 8 pm IST.

This is Sayantan back again, providing you all the updates from the match and if everything goes well, will be proud to bring you the update of India creating history by winning their first match of the FIFA World Cup, EVER. All we need to do is hope!

Stay with me, and keep this tab open. All the information coming right your way!

How to watch the match LIVE on TV, stream online and listen on radio.